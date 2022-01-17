Hong Kong airport bans transit flights from more than 150 countries including the Nordic Region

From 16 January, passengers from more than 150 countries including Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Iceland, and Finland will be banned from entering transit at Hong Kong Airport.

According to a statement on the Airport’s website, the move comes as the city has seen around 50 cases of the fast-spreading omicron variant since the end of last year.

“Transfer/transit services for passengers via Hong Kong airport will be suspended from 16 January until 15 February for any person who has stayed in Group A designated places for the past 21 days,” the statement says.

Last week, it banned incoming flights from Australia, Canada, France, India, Pakistan, the Philippines, Britain, and the United States, including interchanges.