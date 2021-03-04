Sweden and UN Global Goals 2030 invites to International Female Song Writer Day

The Embassy of Sweden in Hanoi encourages more females to become more visible on the global hit lists. The announcement says:

It’s time to achieve greater financial equality. It’s time to manifest the female power behind many good songs.

It’s time to connect and encourage female writers globally!

Join with others to make a difference – in accordance with the UN Global Goals 2030, for equality!

Everything related to Female Songwriters Day is completely free of charge! The organizers want to help you connect and meet new friends in music, develop your skills and and have fun with other songwriters and producers.

Get to know more of the campaign here.