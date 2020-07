Consulate General of Finland in Hong Kong and Macao posted on 2 July 2020 an update regarding protests and meetings in Hong Kong. The notice said:

“There are demonstration and meetings of protestors on this days and locations:

17 July 2020: En demonstration kl. 19:00-21:00, Tamar Park, Admiralty.

21 July 2020: A meeting at. 19:00, Yoho Mall, Yuen Long.

Avoid demonstration areas and follow local media for updates. The demonstrations can cause traffic disturbances.”