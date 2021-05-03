International relations / Philippines / Sweden

Swedish Ambassador to the Philippines receives ‘Most Outstanding Ambassador Award’ 

- by Mette Larsen - Leave a Comment

The Swedish Ambassador to the Philippines Harald Fries received the ‘Most Outstanding Ambassador Award’ for his diplomatic work in the Philippines, The Embassy of Sweden in Manila writes. 

The award was presented to the Ambassador by The Rotary Club of Manila (RCM) and the Carlos P. Romulo Foundation for Peace and Development in a simple ceremony at the Embassy of Sweden. 

During the ceremony, RCM highlighted the Embassy of Sweden’s achievements under the leadership of Ambassador Harald Fries, particularly regarding trade promotion, advocacy of gender equality, and repatriation of stranded Swedes in the Philippine archipelago.

