Embassy of Sweden in Manila participates in this year’s Teatro Europa with the play “Pariah”

During the two month’s long Teatro Europe PH festival, Filipino Students promote Europe’s rich culture and heritage through stage performances, and this year, the Embassy of Sweden in Manila participates with the play “Pariah.”

In a recent update, the embassy explained that the play is written by August Strindberg who is one of Sweden’s most popular literary figures.

“Pariah” is a one-act play that revolves around two characters, their battle of brains and their confessions of crime. It will be performed by the Ang Bagong TELON of Wesleyan University-Philippines.

Watch the performances for free from August 1-30 here