Swedish and Norwegian families receive adopted children in Vietnam

A total of 91 European families recently traveled to Ho Chi Minh City in Vietnam to pick up 92 Vietnamese children they had adopted, VN Express reports.

In collaboration with the administration in Ho Chi Minh City and 22 other Vietnamese cities and provinces, the Ministry of Justice held a ceremony for the families from Norway, Sweden, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Luxembourg, and Spain to officially receive the children they had adopted from these localities.

During the event, Minister Mai Luong Khoi thanked all adoptive parents for having traveled a long way to Vietnam despite the complicated pandemic situation across the world.

This is the second time the ministry has organized a program for foreign parents to adopt Vietnamese children. The first time last November, 36 European families adopted 37 Vietnamese children.