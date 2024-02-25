Swedish chef returns to Kuala Lumpur

The Mandarin Oriental has invited Swedish chef Sayan Isaksson to showcase his food from 26 February 2024 to 3 March 2024.

The theme of the eating experience is “Simply Scandinavian”. Isaksson will focus on showcasing the flavors of the region. The hotel’s Mandarin Grill restaurant also hosted Isaksson at their 30’th anniversary.

“I am excited to be back and to have the opportunity to create an even greater impact than I did six years ago,” says

Sayan Isaksson has been voted number one chef in Sweden and head chef at his Michelin-starred restaurant, Nour, in Sweden.

Source: The Star