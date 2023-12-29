Swedish School in Singapore open for admissions

Registration for the spring semester 2024 at the Swedish School in Singapore is now open for new students, according to the Embassy of Sweden in Singapore.

“We have had a fantastic fall semester that we ended with a wonderful Christmas closing according to Swedish tradition when we got to enjoy wonderful singing by our students,” the embassy said on its Facebook.

If you want your children to continue their Swedish studies even when living abroad, consider registrating for the new semester. The course includes learning the Swedish language as well as Swedish traditions.

Register right here.

Source: Embassy of Sweden in Singapore