Swedish music promoted in Shanghai

The Consulate General of Sweden in Shanghai held an event called “Swedish Music Moments: Hits and Innovations” to introduce and promotes Swedish music to the Chinese and international audience on Wednesday 22 May 2024.

Marie-Claire Swärd Capra the Consul General of Sweden in Shanghai made opening remarks, where she explained how a nation of only 10 million people is the largest exporter of pop music per capita and the third largest overall. She also highlighted how cultural people-to-people events have the potential to strengthen ties between China and Sweden

Afterwards, Jan-Olof Gullo, professor for Music and Media Production at the Royal College of Music in Stockholm (KMH) made a video presentation with the title “From Studio to Global Stage: How Sweden became a Music Powerhouse.

Ru XI, music enthusiast, poet and founder of RuxiEMD and Sun Mengjin, music and film critic and documentary director, both shared their personal connection to Swedish music and musicians.

Source: Global Times