Malaysian singer performs Swedish songs with Embassy Deputy

The Malaysian artist Erin Lin did a City Tour Concert with hits from the Swedish music scene at the Swedish Music Moments event in Malaysia. Lin played songs by iconic Swedish artists ABBA, Roxette, and Robyn.

The deputy head of the Swedish Embassy in Malaysia Robert Lejon was invited on the stage to sing the Avicii-hit “Wake Me Up”. Lin highlighted, how Sweden has had a big impact on the pop and rock music scene worldwide, when comparing to the Scandinavian country’s size.

Deputy head Robert Lejon said, that he hadn’t been on stage since he was 17, but felt very supported by Lin and the band.

“With all this positive energy, what else could I do other than dust off my old guitar and get going,” Lejon said.

Source: the Sun