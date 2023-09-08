Swedish drug trafficker arrested on Koh Samui island of Thailand

A 60-year-old Swedish man, Reno Penti Olavi Martin, was arrested on Thursday, 7 September 2023 on Koh Samui island, Surat Thani province of Thailand after a two-year escape from committing drug trafficking.

According to The Thaiger, Martin was wanted by the Bangkok South Criminal Court for drug trafficking in the Thonglor district in 2020.

Suphruk Phankoson, the Chief of Immigration for Surat Thani revealed that the arrest came to success by the official’s tracking the man’s action on social media as he tagged a location of a resort he stayed on the island on a post.

Additionally, the police shared that the Swedish man also overstayed his visa for 624 days in total as his travel paperwork granted permission to stay in Thailand until 22 December 2021.

At present, Martin is taken into custody by the Surat Thani Immigration Police.

Source: https://thethaiger.com/news/national/swedish-drug-trafficker-nabbed-in-koh-samui-after-two-years-on-the-run