Swedish Mikael Stahre has accepted coaching job in Thailand

Swedish foodball coach, Mikael Stahre, has signed a contract with Uthai Thani FC in Thailand, after turning down Norwegian Stabaek.

It was on Wednesday, September 6, that Sportbladet revealed that Norwegian Stabaek had made an initial offer to Mikael Stahre, the former coach for AIK and head coach in Blåvitt.

Stahre turned down the Norwegian offer and is instead ready to coach Uthai Thani FC, in Thailand. The Swede has already arrived at the club, where he is soon to be officially presented.

Source: aftonbladet.se