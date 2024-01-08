Challenges persist for LGBTQ couples in Singapore post anti-gay law repeal

Despite the repeal of an anti-gay sex law in Singapore a year ago, LGBTQ couples continue to face challenges in achieving equal rights. Issues persist in crucial areas such as marriage, family planning, and public recognition.

Despite legal victories, discriminatory practices endure due to the constitutional definition of marriage as strictly between a man and woman. Heteronormative norms impact public policy, housing laws, and the lack of legal recognition for LGBTQ partnerships.

A study by Pink Dot and Milieu Insight highlights pervasive discrimination among young Singaporeans, particularly in housing and family matters. Despite increased social acceptance, conservative pushback hampers progress toward equality.

LGBTQ organizations and activists are cautiously hopeful. Still, some are planning legal measures to protect family rights, while others are considering relocation to countries with more inclusive policies.

Source: bnnbreaking.com