Photo contest in Thailand: “Find Traces of Denmark”

On 9 February 2021 the Royal Danish Embassy in Bangkok announced:

“This year we celebrate 400 years of relations between Denmark and Thailand. Throughout the last 400 years numerous interactions, collaborations and friendships have been created between our two countries. As a result, you can find traces of Denmark all over Thailand – and we want you to help us find them!”

Send us your best photo showing a trace of Denmark in Thailand along with a small description to our Facebook inbox or by e-mail By doing so you enter the competition and get the chance to win great prizes.

Send us your contribution by March 12. We will announce the winner shortly after. Good luck!