Business in Asia / Food & Beverage / Innovation & Technology / Sweden / Vietnam

Swedish firm offers first global innovation center for F&B industry in Vietnam

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
Photo captured from Vietnam News Agency Youtube video.

The Swedish firm, Bloom, was recently opened in Binh Duong, Vietnam with the goal to offer the first ever global innovation center for the food and beverage (F&B) industry.

The innovation center would not only serve the F&B businesses in Vietnam but anywhere around the world.

It would offer flexibility, efficiency, and a shortened time-to-market as well as eliminate the need for equipment investment.

Bloom’s innovative and cost-efficient product creation models transform F&B’s ideas into tangible concepts and facilitate small-scale production for market testing, seamlessly transitioning to mid, large, and mass production, according to the Vietnam Plus.

Sources:

 

Related posts:

Norway’s salmon sales to China more than doubled in January

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *