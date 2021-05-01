Denmark / Finland / Iceland / International relations / Malaysia / Norway / Sweden

Sweden invests USD290 Million in global pandemic recovery

- by Zazithorn Ruengchinda - Leave a Comment


30 April 2021 Sweden is the world’s largest per capita contributor to COVAX and is investing EUR 240 million in equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines. The EU has contributed EUR 2.5 billion to COVAX.

Global access to vaccines is not just a question of solidarity – without vaccines, there is an increased risk of harmful mutations, the economic recovery will be hampered and years of development risk being lost. We also consider that there is an increased risk of corruption when there is such great global demand for vaccines.

The Swedish Government has decided on an investment of more than USD 290 million in global health. The aim of this investment is to increase global access to vaccines against COVID-19 and to prevent and manage the risk of corruption.

Read more about COVAX here.

Related Posts

Denmark allows vaccinated people to travel in and out of the country

Svanehøj Danmark secure pump order for new Chinese MR tankers

All foreigners living in Thailand are eligible to receive the Covid-19 vaccine

Zazithorn Ruengchinda

About Zazithorn Ruengchinda

ScandAsia Journalist • Scandinavian Publishing Co., Ltd. • Bangkok Thailand

View all posts by Zazithorn Ruengchinda

Leave a Reply