Sweden invests USD290 Million in global pandemic recovery



30 April 2021 Sweden is the world’s largest per capita contributor to COVAX and is investing EUR 240 million in equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines. The EU has contributed EUR 2.5 billion to COVAX.

Global access to vaccines is not just a question of solidarity – without vaccines, there is an increased risk of harmful mutations, the economic recovery will be hampered and years of development risk being lost. We also consider that there is an increased risk of corruption when there is such great global demand for vaccines.

The Swedish Government has decided on an investment of more than USD 290 million in global health. The aim of this investment is to increase global access to vaccines against COVID-19 and to prevent and manage the risk of corruption.

Read more about COVAX here.