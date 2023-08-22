Sarawak Premier Abang Jo visits Sweden

Malaysian Premier of Sarawak, Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg – also called Abang Jo – arrived in Stockholm on 21 August for a two-day official visit, evaluating the state’s ombudsman legislation and implementation, according to the Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas).

With him is Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan and his delegation, as well as his wife Puan Sri Juma’ani Tuanku Bujang and several deputy ministers.

In Sweden, they were all greeted by Malaysian Ambassador to Sweden Hafizah Abdullah, State Financial Secretary Dato Sri Dr Wan Lizozman Wan Omar and Sarawak State Attorney-General Dato Sri Talat Mahmood Abdul Rashid.

The trip is part of a weeklong visit to Europe, including stops in London – and one more Scandinavian contry, Norway.

His visit there aims to gain insights into the development and operation of onshore carbon capture and storage (CCS) and hydrogen facilities in Bergen. He will also meet with officials of the Ministry of Petroleum and Energy and hold discussion with industry players on CCS, net-zero emission and decarbonization initiatives.

Afterward his plan is to head towards the United Kingdom and close off the week with a meeting with Shell top officials at the multinational’s headquarters.

Source: MalayMail