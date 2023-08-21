Ambassador Landi hands over credentials to Sultan of Brunei

H.E. Sandra Jensen Landi, the Ambassador of Denmark to Singapore and Brunei, represented her credentials to His Majesty Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei, at a ceremony on Saturday, August 19, 2023.

Ambassador Landi has been on the post since August 2020. But since Brunei haven’t officially received new ambassadors since before Covid-19, the Danish Ambassador only just handed over her credentials to Brunei’s head of state, to officially be appointed the Danish Ambassador of the country. She was joined by 19 other ambassadors at the ceremony.

“Brunei is a small country in population but mighty in hospitality! The kindness we were met with throughout our stay was simply extraordinary,” Sandra Landi wrote on Twitter.

Source: @DKAmbSG