Swedish Radio announces to quit Twitter

Swedish Radio announced its decision to quit Twitter on Tuesday, 18 April 2023, saying that the application had lost relevance for Swedish audiences.

“The audience has simply chosen other places to be,” Christian Gillinger, head of Social Media at Swedish Radio, said in a blog post. He cited a report which showed 7% of Swedes used Twitter daily, compared with 53% for Facebook and 48% for Instagram.

According to Yahoo Finance, the company is the first major European broadcaster quitting the social media platform.

Swedish Radio had been on Twitter since 2009. Gillinger said most accounts would be deleted and others would be labeled as inactive.

However, individual reporters working for the company were still free to use Twitter.

Source: https://uk.finance.yahoo.com/news/swedish-radio-becomes-first-big-124006001.html