Do social media algorithms amplify depression?

In an era dominated by digital connectivity, social media platforms have become integral to our daily lives, influencing how we perceive the world and engage with others. Amidst this digital landscape, a critical inquiry emerges: Do social media algorithms contribute to the amplification of depression?

Depression has become a steadily increasing mental health concern globally. Even the Scandinavian countries, renowned for their reputation as the world’s happiest nations, battles with mental health challenges. A 2022 study revealed that Finland, often deemed the happiest country, ranked eighth in global clinical depression diagnoses. A similar study from 2018 found that around 28 percent of Norwegians self-diagnose depression at some point in their lives. In an era where depression rates are on the rise, the question of whether social media aggravates these cases remains.

Initially designed to connect people, foster relationships and provide a platform for self-expression, the original intent is now overshadowed by algorithms governing our news feeds and timelines. Algorithmic content curation aims to engage users by presenting tailored content based on preferences. While this may seem harmless, it inadvertently reinforces existing beliefs and limit exposure to diverse perspectives. When it comes to mental health, this can become a problem.

The issues connected with users being constantly flooded with carefully curated clips into others’ lives, that foster unrealistic expectations that contribute to feelings of inadequacy and low self-esteem, is already well-known as “social media-induced depression.”

A more recent concern associated with social media is the unintentional amplification of negative content. A recent study by the Danish organization Digital Responsibility tested the Chinese platform TikTok’s algorithm. The test revealed the platforms targeted approach towards vulnerable users. By posing as 13 or 18-year-olds searching for self-harming content, the organization found that TikTok actively displayed self-harm or suicide-related content to these vulnerable profiles. In some instances, self-harming content constituted 70-80 percent of the feed, reaching 80-100 percent in others.

Addressing the question of whether social media algorithms amplify depression is complicated. While these algorithms revolutionize connections, they also present substantial challenges to mental well-being. Perhaps it is time for a collective effort to cultivate a digital environment that prioritizes mental health, empathy and authenticity and see what that would do to the increasing cases of depression.