Swedish saxophonist Anders Paulsson donates song to environmental group in the Philippines

The renowned saxophonist from Sweden Anders Paulsson has written and donated a song “The Eyes of All Future Generation Are on Us” to the Filipino environmental group ‘the Philippine Reef and Rainforest Conservation Foundation Inc.’ (PRRCFI).

PRRCFI works to protect and conserve Danjugan Island, a marine reserve off Cuayan Town in Negros Occidental. The environmental group can use the song for any fundraising dedicated to its conservation work on Danjugan Island and ocean clean-up, reports the Inquirer.

“Since my life’s goal is to support conservation and Philippine Reef and Rainforest Conservation Foundation Inc. in particular, the song is dedicated to PRRCFI,” said the Swedish saxophonist who was a volunteer diver on Danjugan Island about 20 years ago.

The title of the song is a quote from the 17-year-old Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg.

“Like her, I also needed a civilized way to express my anger and frustration at the accelerating degradation of our life-supporting ecosystems,” Paulsson said.

Source: The Inquirer