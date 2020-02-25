Finland is still willing to cooperate with China despite U.S warning

Despite warnings from the United States’ Secretary of Defense Mark Esper during the recent Security Policy Forum in Germany saying that friends and allies of the United States should refrain from partnerships and cooperation with China, the President of Finland has no intentions of stopping cooperation with China.

“Finland has no concrete reason, or need, to disengage from cooperation with China when it benefits both sides,” said the Finnish President Sauli Niinisto 22 February to the Finnish newsstation Yle, according to china.org.

The President acknowledged the growing economic influence of China and dispelled concerns regarding the Chinese operational culture which has at times been an issue for some Finnish companies.

“There have been differences between Finland and China now and then but is has been possible to defuse them in a calm way,” concludes President Sauli Niinisto.

Source: www.china.org.cn