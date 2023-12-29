Join Educa 2024 in Helsinki – or online

Experience it, when the largest event on education and training in the Nordics takes place for its fourth time in Helsinki on 26-27 January 2024. Also virtually!

Educa offers international education and training through addressing challenges and solutions in education globally. Meanwhile they highlight aspects of the Finnish education system. This year, the program focuses on the usage and impact of artificial intelligence in education. Both topics such as security, wellbeing and diversity in education, and green transition are also listed.

The programme can both be joined on site at Messukeskus in Helsinki – or online. The international section of Educa is open and free of charge for all visitors, and is organized in cooperation with the Trade Union of Education in Finland (OAJ), the Finnish National Agency for Education, the Ministry of Education and Culture and Messukeskus convention centre.

Check out more information right here, and register through the same website.

Source: Embassy of Finland in Singapore