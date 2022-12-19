Sweden takes over Presidency of the Council of the European Union

The Embassy of Sweden in Singapore has announced Sweden is taking over the Presidency of the Council of the European Union for a period of six months from 1 January 2023.

The Swedish Prime Minister, Ulf Kristersson, said Sweden is taking over the Presidency during the most serious security crisis since the Second World War, that the challenges facing EU may be greater than ever before and that it will work with determination for a greener, safer, and freer Europe, for ensuring a strong European voice in the world.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has shattered peace in Europe, forced millions to flee and contributed to soaring energy prices and inflation that are affecting families and businesses across our continent.

The Swedish Presidency, we will further prioritise a continued strong European leadership in the transition to a fossil-free economy and a clear agenda to boost competitiveness.

The EU said it is one of the world’s most important climate actors and will continue to show leadership in the green transition while at the same time creating the best conditions for European businesses to grow in Europe and successfully compete globally is an important task for the coming years.

More information on the Swedish Presidency: https://swedish-presidency.consilium.europa.eu/en/news/message-from-the-prime-minister/

The Presidency’s programme: https://swedish-presidency.consilium.europa.eu/en/programme/priorities/

Source: https://www.facebook.com/EmbassyofSwedeninSingapore