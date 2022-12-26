Embassy of Sweden in Singapore released newsletter with prospects of 2023

Embassy of Sweden in Singapore has released its latest newsletter including a greetings of Christmas from Ambassador, Kent Härstedt.

As previously reported by ScandAsia, Sweden takes over the Presidency of the Council of the European Union for a period of six months from 1 January 2023. For the Embassy, the Presidency means taking a greater responsibility for EU work within the local environment including facilitating specific meetings and events.

One of the upcoming events is the annual film festival at which Sweden will introduce the opening movie.

The newsletter mentioned Sweden is the President of International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) and are to recognize victims of the Holocaust at a ceremony in the beginning of 2023.

As of 1 January 2023, it is no longer possible for the Embassy to approve passport applications if the coordination number has been declared dormant.

The Embassy has introduced drop-in for certain migration cases as the Swedish Migrationsverket has decided applicants of Swedish citizenship are required to present their passport at the Swedish Embassy as part of the application process.

The Embassy receives a great deal of questions relating import of medicine and snus. Rules and regulations can be found at the Embassy’s website on information about Swedes travelling abroad.

As a Swede abroad, you are invited to register at the so-called Swedish List which is an important tool for allowing the Swedish Authorities reaching Swedes in case of emergency. The invite stands for both temporary visitors as well as permanent residents.

Ambassador Kent Härstedt declared Singapore continues to attract Swedish companies and that he is pleased to witness how well the businesses turn out for a lot of these companies. The Ambassador is furthermore happy to welcome back exchange students in both Singapore and Sweden.

The Swedish Government’s work in IHRA: https://www.government.se/government-policy/together-for-impact/

Swedes abroad travel information: https://www.swedenabroad.se/sv/utlandsmyndigheter/singapore-singapore/kontakt/

Source: https://www.facebook.com/EmbassyofSwedeninSingapore