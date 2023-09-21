Construction of new DSV warehouse in Singapore has begun

The construction of a new Singapore warehouse for the Danish logistics operator DSV has been launched. The facility is owned and developed by Sydney-based Logos but designed to fit the requirements of Danish DSV. The target completion date for the $147 million, built-to-suit project, is set for mid-2025.

The warehouse will set new standards in terms of automation and sustainability, and will be DSV’s first greenfield, built-to-suit facility in Singapore. The project has been named DSV Pearl, and is the second investment under the Pan Asia Core+ Venture. An open-ended private fund of Logos and Hong Kong-listed parent ESR.

“DSV Pearl’s sustainability features are aligned with DSV’s commitment to achieve 50% reduction of absolute emissions by 2050. It will also contribute positively to Singapore’s Green Plan 2030,” said Xie Fang, managing director of DSV Solutions Singapore.

DSV Pearl aims to be the Copenhagen-listed group’s largest facility in Singapore when completed.

source: mingtiandi.com