SwedCham China’s series “Women who lead” is back

The popular series of “Women Who Lead” is back on 10 November. The Swedish Chamber of Commerce China has invited four leading executives from different industry backgrounds, for a panel discussion inspiring others to take charge and become the change you want to see in the world.

More about the event:

Speakers will be sharing insights and stories from their own experiences, based on the various fields of law, tech, production, industry, and consumer goods.

Topics will include:

As an aspiring leader, what are some key strengths which you should develop? Are there cultural aspects or other circumstances that may impact your career? What are some tools to create an enabling mindset, so you can reach your full potential? What is expected to reach the executive level? How can you break through from the mid-levels? How do you create positive change and lead through challenging times? What can you do to foster a diverse, equal and positive work environment? How to create a work-life balance?

Speakers

Panel Moderator: Therese Trulsen, Senior Lawyer at Wikborg Rein

Aiying Wang, President & CEO, China & South East Asia, Envac

Daniela Ling-Vannerus Cassmer, General Manager, Swedish Chamber of Commerce in China

Zofia Chlapowski, Stakeholder Engagement & Public Affairs Manager, Group Production Asia, H&M

