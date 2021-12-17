Danish school children have collected soda can tabs for leg prostheses in Thailand

Danish students from grade three to five at “Aabenraa Friskole” in Aabenraa have together with members from the Innerwheel NGO collected 52 kg. soda can tabs that they have handed over to Pastor Emeritus in Kollund, Niels Refskov, who will see to that the aluminum tabs gets sent to Thailand, JydskeVestkysten writes.

In Thailand the aluminum from the tabs will be remolded into bolts and screws used in leg prostheses for Thai citizens who have lost the leg often to snake bid infections or from stepping on mines, Aabenraa Innerwheel explains in a press release.

Anette Hørup Jensen who is responsible for the Aabenraa Innerwheel’s international charity work visited the Aabenraa Friskole to thank the students for their effort.

“They said that they had help from neighbors, family members, and their parents’ workplaces. They had collected tabs at confirmation parties and wedding anniversaries, so they have been busy,” the press release reads.