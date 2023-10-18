Business in Asia / Denmark / Innovation & Technology / Singapore

TechInnovation 2023 Singapore: Open for Danish Business initiatives

Danish Embassy in Singapore is encouraging Danish companies to participate in the leading technology brokerage event TechInnovation from 31 October to 2 November 2023 at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore.

The event is organized by Innovation Partner for Impact (IPI) and the theme of this year will be ‘Sustainable Urban Living.’ highlighting sustainability, health, well-being, and AI in healthcare.

‘One can expect to join  more than 5 thousand delegates for some insightful days of content-rich conferences, exhibition and business networking’, the embassy writes on their LinkedIn post.

You can read more about the event here.

