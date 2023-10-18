Novo Nordisk buys experimental blood pressure drug from Singapore

Danish Novo Nordisk said on Monday 16 October 2023 that it will spend up to $1.3 billion to buy an experimental hypertension (high blood pressure) drug from Singapore-based ‘KBP Biosciences.’

The pill – named ocedurenone – is yet in its trial period in people with chronic kidney disease and uncontrolled high blood pressure. Results are expected to be due next year, and Novo said it plans to begin additional Phase 3 trials in other cardiovascular and kidney disease indications.

KBP reported postive Phase 2 data on the pill in 2021, showing that the drug lowered systolic blood pressure by on average 10 points more than placebo. The patients in trial had moderate-to-severe kidney damage and systolic blood pressure between 140 and 180 – despite already taking drugs to lower the pressure.

A stepping stone

In this new Phase 3 trial, the patients are similar but the population is bigger. Patients will be monitored for a longer period, which is expected to have results in less than a year. This could be a big step in the world of healthcare, KBP founder and chair, Zhenhua Huang said.

“We are delighted to pass the ocedurenone torch to Novo Nordisk, a global leader in management of chronic diseases. We believe this transition could unlock the full potential of ocedurenone and benefit more patients with cardiovascular and kidney disease worldwide.”

Camilla Sylvest, executive vice president, Commercial Strategy & Corporate Affairs at Novo Nordisk, also expressed how this collaboration is just a stepping stone towards treating broader health difficulties in the long run:

“This deal is closely aligned with our strategic focus on expanding from our core in diabetes into other serious chronic diseases, including through novel drug modalities, to help many more patients living with unmet medical needs.”

Source: Novo Nordisk