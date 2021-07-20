Tetra Pak named as one of the Top 50 Sustainability and Climate leaders

Bangkok, 20 July 2021 — Tetra Pak has been recognized as one of the world’s 50 Sustainability and Climate Leaders. The Swedish-Swiss food processing and packaging solutions company has been acknowledged for its commitment to sustainability, with a Bloomberg documentary “Pioneering a sustainable future” (accessible here) showcasing its fascinating journey. Tetra Pak Thailand initiative, the Green Roof Project for Friends in Need (of “PA”) Volunteers Foundation, was featured in this Bloomberg video, as an example of accelerating initiatives to develop sustainable recycling value chains.

The 50 Sustainability and Climate Leaders project is the response from the international business community that demonstrates the desire, the leadership, and the will to take effective action in the fight against climate change. The films in the Bloomberg series focus on why sustainable business is better business for everyone, from the ground up — inside organizations, their supply chains, and the communities that they serve.

The Tetra Pak video features interviews with members of the Global Leadership Team, highlighting how the role of the food sector in tackling climate change is becoming even more imperative. They explain why accelerating de-carbonization and collaborations is critical to lead the sustainability transformation of the food packaging industry – addressing complex and multi-faceted challenges such as global warming, circularity, and biodiversity.

Adolfo Orive, President & CEO at Tetra Pak, said: “Our company was founded on the philosophy that a package should save more than it costs. Sustainability has always been at the core of everything we do, as such it is also a fundamental building block of our 2030 strategy, so we are proud to receive industry recognition for our work to date. We have already taken great strides on our journey to pioneer a sustainable future. However, with the current climate crisis and the potential food security challenges, we believe that the food packaging industry needs a major step-change in its evolution. Our ambition is to deliver the world’s most sustainable food package. This means creating cartons that are fully made from renewable or recycled materials, are fully recyclable and carbon neutral. We see this as the only way to protect what’s good – food, people, and the planet.”

The video includes the footage of the Green Roof Project — an extremely successful initiative by Tetra Pak Thailand. The project organizes the collection and recycling of beverage cartons into roofing sheets which are used to construct homes and shelters for natural disaster victims and other needy communities nationwide. Tetra Pak launched the project in June 2010 in partnership with Friends in Need (of “PA”) Volunteers Foundation, Thai Red Cross Society, and Big C Supercenter Public Company Limited. The Green Roof Project, which celebrated its 10 year anniversary in 2020, still continues to deliver roofing sheets all over Thailand. The most recent activities included the donation of 300 sheets to the distressed communities in Nakorn Sri Thammarat province and the donation to support the school students in Loei province.

“We were very happy to see our roofing sheets featured in the Bloomberg video,” said Bert Jan Post, Managing Director, Tetra Pak (Thailand) Limited. “We are proud of what the ‘Green Roof Project’ has achieved over the years. This project is one of the company’s flagship initiatives in carton waste management, and it places Thailand on the global map of the sustainability movement”.