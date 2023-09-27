THAI airline plans more flights to Norway and other countries

Thai Airways International (THAI) is planning to add more flights to international destinations as well as launch new ones.

According to CEO Chai Eamsiri, the airline will launch new flights to Oslo in Norway, Milan in Italy, and Sydney and Perth in Australia.

There will be more daily flights to different cities of China including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Kunming, and Chengdu.

Plus, the airline is planning to operate more daily flights to cities of Japan like Sapporo, Fukuoka, Tokyo, and to Vietnam’s Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, Taiwan, and Nepal.

Chai Eamsiri also noted that THAI will soon resume flights to Istanbul in Turkey following the signed memorandum of understanding between the airline and Turkish Airlines.

Source: https://www.bangkokpost.com/thailand/general/2653355/thai-plans-more-flights-for-tourists