China / General news / Norway / Taiwan / Thailand / Vietnam

THAI airline plans more flights to Norway and other countries

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
Oslo, Norway.

Thai Airways International (THAI) is planning to add more flights to international destinations as well as launch new ones.

According to CEO Chai Eamsiri, the airline will launch new flights to Oslo in Norway, Milan in Italy, and Sydney and Perth in Australia.

There will be more daily flights to different cities of China including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Kunming, and Chengdu.

Plus, the airline is planning to operate more daily flights to cities of Japan like Sapporo, Fukuoka, Tokyo, and to Vietnam’s Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, Taiwan, and Nepal.

Chai Eamsiri also noted that THAI will soon resume flights to Istanbul in Turkey following the signed memorandum of understanding between the airline and Turkish Airlines.

Source: https://www.bangkokpost.com/thailand/general/2653355/thai-plans-more-flights-for-tourists

Related posts:

Denmark played an important role in the establishment of Thai Airways International Thai Airways to resume international services to 36 destinations including Denmark and Sweden Thai Airways rebounds with increased passenger numbers, routes Norway in Singapore highlights feature of Norwegian capital Oslo in the New York Times

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *