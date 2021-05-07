Business in Asia / Innovation & Technology / Sweden / Thailand

ABB Thailand planted 124 fast charging solutions at Bangchak petrol stations

ABB’s fast charging solution will shape the future of e-mobility in Thailand, announced the Thai Swedish Chamber of Commerce on 6 may 2021.

ABB has been awarded with a contract by Thailand’s Provincial Electricity Authority to install over 120 electric vehicle fast chargers across the country by 2021.

To expand the public fast-charging network, Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA), a government enterprise in the utility sector, has partnered with Bangchak Corporation, a leading Thai energy company, to install 124 of ABB’s Terra 54 fast chargers at 62 sites across Bangchak’s petrol stations and PEA offices, which are located in 40 provinces across the country, by the end of 2021.

