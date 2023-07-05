Vietnamese PM urges related ministers to boost rice export rates

Vietnam’s Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has urged relevant ministers and departments to boost the country’s rice export rates by building rice brands, improving the quality of rice and diversifying the product’s buyers.

Via the prime minister’s telegram, he addressed the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, the Ministry of Industry and Trade, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

According to the Tuoi Tre News, Chinh also shared his expectations that the relevant agencies would foster research on the global market and rice import demand, and keep information about rice trading and export activities updated.

Besides the governmental sectors, local authorities were as well assigned to implement any needed areas that would support Vietnam’s expansion of rice export.

