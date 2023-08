The Full Lineup to Road To Ultra Thailand 2023 has arrived, and it includes the famous Norwegian artist Alan Walker.

The festival is taking place on the September 22 at Bitec Bang Na, Bangkok.

Among other headliners are Gryffin and Zedd, supported by names such as: Frank Walker, Mykris, Pixzy and Tong Apollo.

Tickets are available at: roadtoultra.com/thailand

Source: UltraThialand