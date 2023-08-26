Denmark / General news

Denmark to prohibit Koran burning

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
Picture of Koran by AFP via BBC.

Denmark reported on Friday, 25 August 2023 that its government plans to ban Koran burning due to the conflicts arising in Muslim countries.

The country will “prohibit the inappropriate treatment of objects of significant religious importance to a religious community”, Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard said.

What caused Denmark to take this particular action was mainly the concern over its national security, added Hummelgaard.

“We can’t continue to stand by with our arms crossed while several individuals do everything they can to provoke violent reactions,” he said.

Citing AFP via the Bangkok Post, the legislation will also apply to desecrations of the Bible, the Torah or, for example, a crucifix. Those who break the law risk a fine and two years in prison.

Source: https://www.bangkokpost.com/world/2635966

Related posts:

Denmark tightens border security due to rising controversy of Koran burning Sweden to boost security controls after Quran burnings

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *