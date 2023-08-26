Denmark to prohibit Koran burning

Denmark reported on Friday, 25 August 2023 that its government plans to ban Koran burning due to the conflicts arising in Muslim countries.

The country will “prohibit the inappropriate treatment of objects of significant religious importance to a religious community”, Justice Minister Peter Hummelgaard said.

What caused Denmark to take this particular action was mainly the concern over its national security, added Hummelgaard.

“We can’t continue to stand by with our arms crossed while several individuals do everything they can to provoke violent reactions,” he said.

Citing AFP via the Bangkok Post, the legislation will also apply to desecrations of the Bible, the Torah or, for example, a crucifix. Those who break the law risk a fine and two years in prison.

