Thai Honorary consul for Sweden expand his responsibility to Trat province

On 11th December 2019, Ambassador Staffan Herrström handed over the diploma, signed by HM the King of Sweden and the Minister for Foreign Affairs, to Honorary Consul Chatchawal Supachayanont to be Honorary Consul of Sweden in Pattaya for the district consisting the city of Pattaya and the provinces of Chonburi, Rayong, Chantaburi and Trat.

Honorary Consul Supachayanont has been Honorary Consul of Sweden in Pattaya since 2014, and as of now he is also Honorary Consul for the provinces of Chonburi, Rayong, Chantaburi and Trat. The area is a popular holiday destination for Swedish tourists and it’s estimated that ca. 4000 Swedes live in the regiont.