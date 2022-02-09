Thai Professor in International Businesses spoke at Swedish Business Breakfast meeting

Prof.Dr. Pavida Pananond, Professor in International Business, Thammasat Business School, Thammasat University was last week the guest speaker for the Embassy of Sweden in Bangkok’s Business Breakfast meeting.

Attending were representatives from Swedish businesses in Thailand, the Thai-Swedish Chamber of Commerce, Business Sweden, and the Embassy of Sweden in Bangkok.

During the meeting Prof.Dr. Pavida spoke about the challenges Thailand is facing during the pandemic and shared her outlook for the future when it comes to foreign investments in Thailand, the Embassy informs.

Amongst other things, Prof.Dr. Pavida said:

“Swedish companies are leaders in many areas that Thai businesses are looking to improve, for example, green and clean technology as well as automation and servicification of manufacturing activities. These areas could lead to win-win business opportunities and help upgrade Thailand’s manufacturing capabilities.

At the same time, as a country that performs very well on transparency and competitiveness, Sweden is a good example of how a country needs to pay attention to its domestic institutions in order to increase its global competitiveness.”