Thailand and China are third countries whose citizens still need to produce vaccine proof to enter Finland

Thailand and China are third countries that are still authorized to enter Finnish territory but are required to present proof of vaccination, according to recent reports.

Third countries whose residents are still authorized to enter the territory are as follows: Algeria, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Japan, Morocco, New Zealand, Rwanda, South Korea, Thailand, Tunisia, Uruguay, as well as China (subject to reciprocity at EU level).

The Finnish Ministry of the Interior has announced that entry restrictions on travellers from third countries to Finland will be extended until the end of this month, on June 30.

The decision, which was taken at a meeting of the government on June 2, means that travellers from third countries will continue to be required to present proof of vaccination against the Coronavirus, proof of recovery from the virus, or negative COVID-19 test results, in order to be eligible to enter Finland.

“Those arriving from outside the EU and the Schengen area are required to have a valid certificate for a full series of vaccinations or for coronary heart disease less than six months ago, subject to certain exceptions. The requirement applies to those born in 2006 or earlier,” the Ministry notes in a press release issued regarding the decision.

Restrictions on entry into Finland were set to expire on June 5, according to a decision of the government taken at the beginning of May.

Source: Schengenvisa news