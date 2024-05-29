Thailand creates more options to extend stay in Thailand

To target a Toursim Boost, the Thai government has announced that they have made some admjustments to the visa rules. Expecially when it comes to the categories of visitors, students and so called ‘digital nomads’.

It will now be possible for students to extend their stay for up to a year after graduating. The validity of the digital nomad visas will also be extended to five years, from the current 60 days, however with each stay limited to 180 days.

Furthermore, Thailand will also allow travellers from 93 countries to stay for a 60 days period. Earlier this was only an option for 57 nations. More countries will also be viewed as eligible for visas on arrival stated government spokesperson, Chai Wacharonke, to reporters.

The new rules were announced by the Thai Government this Tuesday, 28 May 2024, and will start being affective from June 2024.

Source: Saltwire