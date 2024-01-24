General news / Thailand

Thailand launches online portal for extended stay

- by Miabell Mallikka - Leave a Comment

Thailand’s Immigration Bureau has introduced a streamlined “90 days online notification service” for foreigners residing in the country for over 90 days. Foreigners can access the portal 15 days before the due date through various online channels at: www.immigration.go.th.

The move is part of Thailand’s broader efforts to enhance its appeal to tourists, including recent visa-free agreements and extended public space hours. The initiative aims to simplify the reporting process.

Source: en.dailypakistan.com.pk

Related posts:

Swedish embassy asks Swedes in Thailand to check their visa expiry date

About Miabell Mallikka

Miabell Mallikka is a journalist working with ScandAsia at the headquarters in Bangkok.

View all posts by Miabell Mallikka

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *