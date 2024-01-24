Thailand launches online portal for extended stay

Thailand’s Immigration Bureau has introduced a streamlined “90 days online notification service” for foreigners residing in the country for over 90 days. Foreigners can access the portal 15 days before the due date through various online channels at: www.immigration.go.th.

The move is part of Thailand’s broader efforts to enhance its appeal to tourists, including recent visa-free agreements and extended public space hours. The initiative aims to simplify the reporting process.

Source: en.dailypakistan.com.pk