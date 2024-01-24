General news / Sweden / Thailand

Swedish travelers stranded in Bulgaria on their way back from Thailand

Hundreds of Swedish travelers find themselves stranded at Varna Airport in Bulgaria, as a Sunclass Airlines Airbus from Phuket to Stockholm, made a scheduled stop for refueling. During the stop, there was an inspection of the plane where a defect was detected in one of the aircraft’s wheels, prompting an unforeseen delay in the journey. The 384 passengers now face an extended delay as a new wheel is being urgently transported from Copenhagen.

The unexpected setback has resulted in frustration among passengers, who are enduring lengthy queues in pursuit of hotel accommodations. Despite the inconvenience, travelers maintain optimistic for a smooth conclusion to their journey, once the technical issue has been fixed.

Source: Aviation24

