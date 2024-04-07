Thailand moves away from cash as Sweden wants it protected

A new report shows that Thai consumers are moving increasingly towards cashless payments. This happens at the same time as Sweden, one of the pioneering countries in cash-less payment, starts to push for cash protection.

The newly published report shows that in 2023 cash transactions has fallen to 66%. Previously Thai people have been very strongly attached to the cash culture.

Simultaneously in Sweden the Riksbank or Swedish National Bank push or the protection of cash as they have global concerns about a cashless future.

Source: ASEAN Now