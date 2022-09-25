Thailand to relegate COVID as disease

International travelers will no longer be required to show proof of vaccination or ATK test results on arrival to Thailand from 1 October 2022. This was stated by Thailand’s Centre of COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) who further announced the country to reclassify COVID-19 from “a dangerous communicable disease” to “a communicable disease under surveillance” and the ending of the nationwide COVID-19 Emergency Decree on 30 September 2022.

With the ending of the COVID-19 Emergency Decree, The CCSA will automatically be dissolved, and all regulations, announcements and orders issued under the decree be revoked. Further, people who acquire COVID-19 and show mild symptoms will no longer have to isolate themselves.

The announcement is the latest in a row of a gradual reopening of the Kingdom to international tourism hopefully ending a much difficult time for its struggling travel and tourism sector. In July 2021 the Phuket Sandbox, Samui Plus and 7+7 Extension programmes was introduced followed by a four-phase reopening plan from October 2021 to January 2022.

With the dissolvement of vaccination requirements, travelers are allowed to extend their period of stay to 45 days (from 30 days) for tourists from countries/territories entitled for visa exemption, and to 30 days (from 15 days) for those eligible for a Visa on Arrival.

Source: https://traveltradejournal.com/thailand-to-drop-requirement-of-vaccination-proof-atk-test-results-from-international-travellers-starting-october-01/