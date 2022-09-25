Danish protein powder bar to be produced from Thailand’s crickets

The Trade Council of Embassy of Denmark in Thailand has visited Danish company Essentia Protein Solutions in Bangkok where they were presented with Essentia’s new protein powder made from crickets which will be produced in Thailand.

The Embassy states the protein solution to support the food sustainability agenda across the world by ensuring a green transition of the global food and beverage industry, and Denmark to play an important role in the transition as it is frontrunner in providing innovative solutions.

The product was announced on Thursday 22 September and will be available to customers in November 2022.

The Trade Council promotes trade and investment between Thailand, Cambodia and Denmark by assisting Danish companies.

Source: https://www.facebook.com/dkinthailand