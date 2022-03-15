Royal book launch celebrates 115 years of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Norway

In 1907, H.M. King Chulalongkorn (Rama V) spent a summer in Norway, traveling through the country for a full month. Over 100 years later his great great granddaughter Thanphuying Sirikitiya Jensen followed in His Majesty’s footsteps, documenting her journey through a series of photographs – one of which hangs in the office of Ambassador Kjersti Rødsmoen.

And last week, the photographs from Thanpuying’s travel, along with letters and photos from the King’s travel memoir “Klai Ban”, were released in a book befittingly called “Hundred Years Between”.

The Norwegian Embassy in Bangkok shares that the publication of the book is part of the celebration of the 115th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Norway. Starting in 2020, the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Royal Thai Embassy in Oslo organized a series of activities to increase public awareness of a century-long cordial friendship between Thailand and Norway, the foundation of which was the result of King Chulalongkorn’s visit to Norway.

Present at the book launch was Thanphuying herself, who is the niece of H.M. King Vajiralongkorn (Rama X); H.E. Mr. Don Pramudwinai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; H.E. Mr. Thani Thongphakdi, Permanent Secretary of Foreign Affairs; and Ambassador Kjersti Rødsmoen. Many other prominent representatives with Thai-Norwegian ties were also present, including the CEOs of dtac and Jotun.

In the ambassador’s speech, she pointed out the King’s ability to accurately capture the essence of the Norwegian soul, both in words and photos. The launch of «Hundred Years Between» will be remembered as a proud moment in Thai-Norwegian history, just as the King’s legendary trip in 1907.