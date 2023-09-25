LEGO deserts efforts to make oil-free bricks

Danish LEGO has given up its effort to eliminate oil-based plastics from its bricks after discovering that its new material led to even higher carbon emissions. The Financial Times reported on Sunday, September 24.

“We’ve tested hundreds and hundreds of materials. It just hasn’t been possible to find a sustainable material,” LEGO chief executive, Niels Christiansen, told the Financial Times.

LEGO has earlier pledged to replace oil-based plastic bricks with ones made from sustainable materials by the end of the decade. The company kicked off its efforts to find a replacement in 2020 .

The difficulty has been to find a material that would be environment friendly but give the same color, shine and sound of an oil-based plastic brick, which according to the latest reports, haven’t been possible.

Source: straitstimes.com