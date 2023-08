21 people have been confirmed dead after a landslide near the city of Xian in China. In addition, six people are still missing, the city’s emergency management authority said on Sunday, August 13.

The city is the capital of Shannxi Province, which is located in central China. In many places in China, there has been heavy rainfall and flooding after typhoon Doksuri hit the country three weeks ago.

Source: nrk.no