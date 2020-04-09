The Danish Foreign Ministry extends its advice to avoid travelling outside of Denmark

Despite the announcement of a gradual re-opening of the Danish public sector after Easter 2020, the Danish Foreign Ministry has decided to continue advising against travelling outside of Denmark as they have done since mid-March 2020 due to the novel coronavirus.

The global travel advice against all unnecessary travel will be extended until 10 May 2020.

The decision is based on an evalution of other countries’ method of handling and reacting to COVID-19 and the many travel-restrictions that affects global traffic.

“When a person travels out of Denmark, they want to be able to get home again easy, safe and fast – without fear of being stranded or getting infected. But currently there is no guarantee for that. So, we have decided to extend our current travel guides,” said the Danish Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeppe Kofod in a newsletter from the Foreign Ministry.

“The risk of getting infected and spreading the virus, the massive amount of travel restrictions and concerning health conditions of other countries makes it a very uncertain and unpredictable situation as a traveler,” added the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The continuation of travel restrictions aims to lessen the risk of Danes returning from other countries while infected with the virus and therefor spreading the virus again.

If a person returns to Denmark from a foreign country, the Danish Foreign Ministry strongly recommends self-isolating for 14 days.