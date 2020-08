The embassy of Denmark announced on 12 August 2020, its support for vulnerable communities producing Covid-19 protections before the schools reopen.

The statement said:

“Denmark has supported the Centre for Diversity and Harmony in helping the vulnerable communities in Rakhine to produce soap, hand sanitizers and masks to protect themselves from Covid-19. With the gradual opening of local schools, we hope the items will be useful for the children, the teachers and the communities.”